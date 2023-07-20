News

All





Mitch Rowland Announces Debut Album, Shares Title-Track “Come June” Come June Due Out October 6 via Giant Music/Erskine

Photography by Luke Atkinson



L.A musician, Mitch Rowland, has announced his debut album Come June which is due out October 6 via Giant Music/Erskine and shared its title track today. Rowland, who is notable for co-writing and collaborating with pop artist Harry Styles on all three of his solo albums, has now ventured deeper into his own sound. Check out Come June below, followed by the LP’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Rowland, who’s roots began in Ohio, moved to Los Angeles in 2013 and was working as a dishwasher at a pizza joint before he had the opportunity to write with Harry Styles. This collaboration soon gave way into songs such as “Meet Me In The Hallway,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Golden.”

The title track, “Come June” had been demoed in 2019 but was set aside due to a busy touring schedule. The entire LP fully came into fruition during time at home due to the pandemic with encouragement from his creative advisor Sarah.

Of the record Rowland says in a press release: “We were near the end of making this album, and this song came back to me. It wasn’t part of the plan because of how it was originally recorded with harder drums and bigger guitars - I never pictured it with the rest of the songs. But after some re-approaching and re-recording everything, this song started to mean something again. I guess you could say this is a song for Sarah.”

“Come June” was recorded at Mant Sounds, and was produced and mixed by Rob Schnapf, who also played guitar alongside Mitch Rowland, and engineered by Matt Schuessler. Keyboards by Jerry Borgé and bass by Matt Schuessler.

Come June Tracklist:

1. Bluebells

2. Shadow Range

3. See The Way You Roll

4. On The Line

5. Illusionist

6. When It All Falls Down

7. The One I Love

8. Medium Low

9. Here Comes the Comeback

10. All The Way Back

11. Goes With Everything

12. Come June

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.