Mitski Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Mitski released a new album, The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, last month via Dead Oceans (stream it here). Now she has announced some 2024 North American tour dates in support of the album. The shows happen next January to April. Check out all the dates below.

The general on-sale is this Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time, with various pre-sales starting tomorrow.

Read our rave review of The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We here.

Mitksi previously shared a music video for the album’s lead single, “Bug Like an Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared two more new songs from it, “Heaven” and “Star.” “Heaven” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was released she shared a video for the album’s “My Love All Mine.”

Mitski wrote the songs for The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We in bursts over the years. The LP was mainly recorded at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville and co-produced by Patrick Hyland.

The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We is the follow-up to 2022’s Laurel Hell, which was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Read our review of Laurel Hell here.

Mitski’s Be the Cowboy was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Read our cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.

Mitski 2024 Tour Dates:

Fri. Jan. 26 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore ▽

Mon. Jan. 29 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater) ▽

Fri. Feb. 2 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ▽

Tue. Feb. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ▽

Sat. Feb. 10 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ▽

Sun. Feb. 11 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ▽

Thu. Feb. 15 - Boston, MA @ MGM ▽

Fri. Feb. 16 - Boston, MA @ MGM ▽

Wed. Feb. 21 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ▽

Thu. Feb. 22 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ▽

Mon. Feb. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ✦

Tue. Feb. 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ✦

Thu. March 21 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre ✽

Fri. March 22 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre ✽

Thu. March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ✽

Fri. March 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ✽

Thu. April 4 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan ▽

Wed. April 10 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ★

Thu. April 11 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ✦



▽ w/ Tamino

✦ w/ Sunny War

✽ w/ Julia Jacklin

★ w/ Sarah Kinsley

