Mitski Shares Two New Songs – “Heaven” and “Star” (Plus New Tour Dates Announced) The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We Due Out September 15 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Mitski is releasing a new album, The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, on September 15 via Dead Oceans. Now she has shared two more new songs from it, “Heaven” and “Star.” She has also announced some new UK and European tour dates. Check out lyric videos for both songs below, followed by the tour dates.

Mitski worked with arranger/conductor Drew Erickson and a full orchestra at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles on both songs. A press release mentions Patsy Cline in relation to “Heaven” and compares “Star” to the works of Scott Walker.

The tour dates are described as “intimate acoustic performances” and they have a title: Amateur Mistake.

Mitksi previously shared a music video for the album’s lead single, “Bug Like an Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Mitski wrote the songs for The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We in bursts over the years. The LP was mainly recorded at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville and co-produced by Patrick Hyland.

The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We is the follow-up to 2022’s Laurel Hell, which was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Read our review of Laurel Hell here.

Mitski’s Be the Cowboy was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Read our cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.

Mitski Europen and UK 2023 Tour Dates:

Sat. Oct. 7 - Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

Mon. Oct. 9 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Wed. Oct. 11 - London, UK @ Union Chapel

Sat. Oct. 14 - Berlin, DE @ Babylon

Mon. Oct. 16 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli / Vredenburg

Fri. Oct. 20 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

