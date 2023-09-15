News

Mitski Shares Video for “My Love All Mine” (Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review) The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Mitski released a new album, The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, today via Dead Oceans. Now she has shared a video for the album’s “My Love All Mine.” Also, stream the album here and read our rave review of it. Stream the album below and read the review, which we posted yesterday, here. Also below are Mitski’s upcoming tour dates.

Mitksi previously shared a music video for the album’s lead single, “Bug Like an Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared two more new songs from it, “Heaven” and “Star.” “Heaven” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Mitski wrote the songs for The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We in bursts over the years. The LP was mainly recorded at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville and co-produced by Patrick Hyland.

The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We is the follow-up to 2022’s Laurel Hell, which was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Read our review of Laurel Hell here.

Mitski’s Be the Cowboy was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Read our cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.

<a href="https://mitski.bandcamp.com/album/the-land-is-inhospitable-and-so-are-we">The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We by Mitski</a>

Mitski Tour Dates:

Amateur Mistake: A night of intimate, acoustic performance from Mitski:

Wed. Sept. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel ^

Tue. Sept. 26 - New York, NY @ Town Hall &

Fri. Sept. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Trinity Church &

Sat. Oct. 7 - Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall #

Mon. Oct. 9 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall #

Wed. Oct. 11 - London, UK @ Union Chapel #

Sat. Oct. 14 - Berlin, DE @ Babylon #

Mon. Oct. 16 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli / Vredenburg #

Fri. Oct. 20 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon #



^ w/ Shana Cleveland

& w/ Mary Lattimore

# w/ Trust Fund

