Tuesday, August 8th, 2023  
MJ Lenderman Presents his New Single

“Knockin” Arrives via his New Label ANTI-.

Aug 07, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Charlie Boss
North Carolina singer/songwriter MJ Lenderman presents his new single, “Knockin” via his new label ANTI-.

“Knockin” first appeared on a self-recorded EP, “Knockin” and was written between the recording and release of Lenderman’s 2022 breakthrough Boat Song


Of “Knockin’” Lenderman reveals: “I was spending a lot of time watching John Daly videos and came across a rendition he does of Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.’ Daly’s version includes an extra verse about golfing. My ‘Knockin’ became a staple of the MJ Lenderman & The Wind live set and it felt like a good idea to re-record it professionally.”

Lenderman previously released three solo records, MJ Lenderman, Ghost of Your Guitar Solo, and Boat Songs. He also plays the guitar in Wednesday ;.




