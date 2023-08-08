News

MJ Lenderman Presents his New Single “Knockin” Arrives via his New Label ANTI-.

Photography by Charlie Boss



North Carolina singer/songwriter MJ Lenderman presents his new single, “Knockin” via his new label ANTI-.



“Knockin” first appeared on a self-recorded EP, “Knockin” and was written between the recording and release of Lenderman’s 2022 breakthrough Boat Song



Of “Knockin’” Lenderman reveals: “I was spending a lot of time watching John Daly videos and came across a rendition he does of Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.’ Daly’s version includes an extra verse about golfing. My ‘Knockin’ became a staple of the MJ Lenderman & The Wind live set and it felt like a good idea to re-record it professionally.”

Lenderman previously released three solo records, MJ Lenderman, Ghost of Your Guitar Solo, and Boat Songs. He also plays the guitar in Wednesday ;.









