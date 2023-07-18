 MJ Lenderman Signs to ANTI-, Shares Video For New Song “Rudolph” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 18th, 2023  
MJ Lenderman Signs to ANTI-, Shares Video For New Song “Rudolph”

U.S Tour Kicks Off Tomorrow

Jul 18, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Charlie Boss
North Carolina singer/songwriter MJ Lenderman has signed to ANTI-, and shared a video for his new song “Rudolph.” This single marks Lenderman’s first music since his 2022 LP, Boat Songs. Check out the video below along with some upcoming tour dates.

Of the song, Lenderman says in a press release: “‘Rudolph’ was the first song I wrote after the release of Boat Songs. I had been sitting on the guitar part for a long time and slowly worked out the song whenever I could in between tours in 2022. I finished the lyrics with my friend one late night after a Wednesday gig in Atlanta.”

Lenderman previously released three solo records, MJ Lenderman, Ghost of Your Guitar Solo, and Boat Songs. He also plays guitar in Wednesday.

MJ Lenderman Tour Dates:

Wed. July 19 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Thu. July 20 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar
Fri. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Sat. July 22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Sun. July 23 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
Fri. Aug. 4 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
Tue. Aug. 8 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
Thu. Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Fri. Aug. 25 - Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Fest
Sat. Sept. 23 - Sun. Sept. 24 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

There are no comments for this entry yet.

