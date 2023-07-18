MJ Lenderman Signs to ANTI-, Shares Video For New Song “Rudolph”
U.S Tour Kicks Off Tomorrow
Jul 18, 2023
Photography by Charlie Boss
North Carolina singer/songwriter MJ Lenderman has signed to ANTI-, and shared a video for his new song “Rudolph.” This single marks Lenderman’s first music since his 2022 LP, Boat Songs. Check out the video below along with some upcoming tour dates.
Of the song, Lenderman says in a press release: “‘Rudolph’ was the first song I wrote after the release of Boat Songs. I had been sitting on the guitar part for a long time and slowly worked out the song whenever I could in between tours in 2022. I finished the lyrics with my friend one late night after a Wednesday gig in Atlanta.”
Lenderman previously released three solo records, MJ Lenderman, Ghost of Your Guitar Solo, and Boat Songs. He also plays guitar in Wednesday.
MJ Lenderman Tour Dates:
Wed. July 19 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Thu. July 20 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar
Fri. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Sat. July 22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Sun. July 23 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
Fri. Aug. 4 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
Tue. Aug. 8 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
Thu. Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Fri. Aug. 25 - Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Fest
Sat. Sept. 23 - Sun. Sept. 24 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- beabadoobee Shares Video For New Song “the way things go” (News) — beabadoobee
- Viji Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Song “Sedative” (News) — Viji
- MJ Lenderman Signs to ANTI-, Shares Video For New Song “Rudolph” (News) — MJ Lenderman
- Premiere: Joh Chase Shares New Single “Sometimes” (News) — Joh Chase
- The Armed Share Video For New Song “Everything’s Glitter” (News) — The Armed
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.