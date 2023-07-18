News

MJ Lenderman Signs to ANTI-, Shares Video For New Song “Rudolph” U.S Tour Kicks Off Tomorrow

North Carolina singer/songwriter MJ Lenderman has signed to ANTI-, and shared a video for his new song “Rudolph.” This single marks Lenderman’s first music since his 2022 LP, Boat Songs. Check out the video below along with some upcoming tour dates.



Of the song, Lenderman says in a press release: “‘Rudolph’ was the first song I wrote after the release of Boat Songs. I had been sitting on the guitar part for a long time and slowly worked out the song whenever I could in between tours in 2022. I finished the lyrics with my friend one late night after a Wednesday gig in Atlanta.”



Lenderman previously released three solo records, MJ Lenderman, Ghost of Your Guitar Solo, and Boat Songs. He also plays guitar in Wednesday.

MJ Lenderman Tour Dates:

Wed. July 19 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Thu. July 20 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar

Fri. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Sat. July 22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sun. July 23 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

Fri. Aug. 4 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

Tue. Aug. 8 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

Thu. Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. Aug. 25 - Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Fest

Sat. Sept. 23 - Sun. Sept. 24 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

