Wednesday, December 14th, 2022  
Moby Shares Video For New José James Collaboration “Ache For”

Out Now via Always Centered at Night

Dec 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Janette Beckman
Moby has shared a self-directed video for a new José James collaboration, “Ache For.” It is out now via Moby’s label Always Centered at Night. View below.

“As the world becomes scarier and more chaotic, I find myself cherishing the refuge of voices like José’s,” Moby says in a press release.

James adds: “Working with a legend like Moby is a huge honor. He sent me the track just after my sister passed away over Christmas, a moment that filled me with questions. Talia Billig and I wrote the words and music in Amsterdam. We came up with an unanswered question that felt quite profound: What do you ache for? Moby transformed our message into a powerful meditation on loss, change, and evolution.”

