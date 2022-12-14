News

Moby Shares Video For New José James Collaboration “Ache For” Out Now via Always Centered at Night

Photography by Janette Beckman



Moby has shared a self-directed video for a new José James collaboration, “Ache For.” It is out now via Moby’s label Always Centered at Night. View below.

“As the world becomes scarier and more chaotic, I find myself cherishing the refuge of voices like José’s,” Moby says in a press release.

James adds: “Working with a legend like Moby is a huge honor. He sent me the track just after my sister passed away over Christmas, a moment that filled me with questions. Talia Billig and I wrote the words and music in Amsterdam. We came up with an unanswered question that felt quite profound: What do you ache for? Moby transformed our message into a powerful meditation on loss, change, and evolution.”

