Modern Woman Share New Song “Achtung” Single Out Now via End of the Road Records

Photography by Sandra Ebert



New London-based post-punk band Modern Woman have shared a new song, “Achtung.” The single is out now via End of the Road Records, an offshoot of the End of the Road music festival in the UK. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Modern Woman features frontperson and guitarist Sophie Harris, as well as Juan Brint-Gutierrez (on bass), David Denyer (on percussion, violin, synth, and samples), and Adam Blackhurst (on drums). Oli Barton-Wood (Porridge Radio, Nilüfer Yanya, Obongjayer) produced and mixed “Achtung,” which was mastered by Jason Mitchell (PJ Harvey, Dry Cleaning, Aldous Harding). It follows the band’s debut EP, 2021’s Dogs Fighting In My Dream, and their 2022 single “Ford.”

Harris had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Achtung’ was a song that I wrote around the bassline when I didn’t have any other instruments around, which when we developed as a band focused on trying to build a kind of tension and release within the music. Lyrically it’s a bit of a stream of consciousness about memories of childhood.

“When I was in school I used to live round the corner from a friend who I had a real crush on. His parents were German, and his dad scared me. If we were in his room and had the window open, we could hear his neighbor playing hymns on the piano. His dad also used to come in and shout at us if we were doing things we weren’t supposed to, which was often.

“The song is made up of snapshots of images of going round to that house as there were a lot of emotions flying round. It definitely reminds me of a more innocent time.”

Modern Woman made our 23 for 2023 list.

Modern Woman UK Tour Dates:

Great Escape Schedule:



Wed 10th May - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store - 9pm (Alt Escape Kick Off Party)

Thurs 11th May - Brighton, UK @ Unbarred Brewery - 4pm (JOY. Alt Escape Party)

Fri 12th May - Brighton, UK @ The MVT Stage - 5.15pm (Music Venue Trust)

Fri 12th May - Brighton, UK @ TBC - TBC (Wide Awake Alt Escape Party)



Tour Dates:



Sat 22nd July - London, UK @ Visions Festival

Mon 28th Aug - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2 *

Tues 29th Aug - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds *

Wed 30th Aug - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall *

Thurs 31st Aug - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *



* w/ Ezra Furman

