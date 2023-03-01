Momma Share New Song “Bang Bang”
New Single Out Now via Polyvinyl/Lucky Number
Brooklyn-based band Momma have shared a new song, “Bang Bang.” The single is out now via Polyvinyl/Lucky Number. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including shows opening for Alex G and other shows supporting Weezer and Modest Mouse.
Momma is led by songwriters Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten. For “Bang Bang” they worked with producer/bassist Aron Kobayashi Ritch to write and record the track.
“Allegra and I ended up getting COVID at the same time, so we decided to isolate, get drunk, and write together,” Friedman explains in a press release. “Within a night we had demoed a hot sounding song about great sex.”
Weingarten adds: “We wanted to write something lyrically different than anything else we’d done—just super literal and crude. We shared it with Aron and he sent us back a new version with a lot of added extra production: drums, bass, synths, acoustic guitar, etc. It felt totally different and fresh. The finished song has a lot of classic Momma—heavy guitars and catchy melodies— but packaged in a different form. It feels immediate, like a whole new sound for the band.”
Momma’s most recent album, Household Name, came out last year via Polyvinyl.
Read our review of Household Name.
Momma Tour Dates:
03/16 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street % SOLD OUT
03/17 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 % SOLD OUT
03/18 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz % SOLD OUT
03/20 - Leeds, England - Leeds University Stylus % SOLD OUT
03/21- Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms % SOLD OUT
03/22 - Bristol, England - SWX Bristol % SOLD OUT
03/23 - London, England - The Roundhouse SOLD OUT
03/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin % SOLD OUT
03/26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso %
03/28 - Antwerp, Belgium - TRIX %
03/30 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust %
03/31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega %
04/01 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg %
04/03 - Munich, Germany - Ampere %
04/04 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaude 9 %
04/05 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix %
04/06 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo % SOLD OUT
04/13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy (Goldenvoice Presents April ‘23)
04/16 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/23 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival
05/12 - 5/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party
06/04 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater #
06/06 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #
06/08 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater #
06/10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre #
06/11 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater #
06/13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory #
06/14 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field #
06/16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #
06/18 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #
07/21 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
% Supporting Alex G
# Supporting Weezer w/ Modest Mouse
