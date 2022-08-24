News

Moses Sumney Announces Live Concert Film, Shares Cover of Björk’s “Come to Me” A Performance in V Acts Due Out Next Wednesday





Moses Sumney has announced the release of a live concert film, A Performance in V Acts, which will be out next Wednesday (August 31). The film captures Sumney’s October 31, 2021 performance at the Ford Theater in Los Angeles. Sumney has shared the film’s official trailer, along with a 14 minute snippet from the film which includes a performance of Björk’s 1993 song “Come to Me” and Sumney’s 2017 song “Doomed.” View the trailer and performance clip below.

In an Instagram statement, Sumney writes: “A Performance in V Acts marks the official end of the græ album cycle. It’s a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all. This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me—one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines.”

Last year, Sumney released the live album Live from Blackalachia via his own label, TUNTUM. His most recent studio album, græ, came out in 2020 via Jagjaguwar, and earned him a spot on the cover of one of our print issues.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on his debut album, Aromanticism.

