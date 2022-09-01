News

Mount Kimbie Share Four New Singles, Features Collaborations With Danny Brown, slowthai, and Liv.e Out Now via Warp

Photography by Bolade Banjo



Mount Kimbie (the duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos) have shared four new singles: “in your eyes” (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown), “a deities encore” (feat. Liv.e), “Q” and “Quartz.” The first two singles were created solely by Maker and the latter two were created by Campos. Listen to all four singles below.

The band’s most recent studio album, Love What Survives, came out in 2017 via Warp.

