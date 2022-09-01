Mount Kimbie Share Four New Singles, Features Collaborations With Danny Brown, slowthai, and Liv.e
Out Now via Warp
Sep 01, 2022
Photography by Bolade Banjo
Mount Kimbie (the duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos) have shared four new singles: “in your eyes” (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown), “a deities encore” (feat. Liv.e), “Q” and “Quartz.” The first two singles were created solely by Maker and the latter two were created by Campos. Listen to all four singles below.
The band’s most recent studio album, Love What Survives, came out in 2017 via Warp.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The 1975 Share Video For New Song “I’m In Love With You” (the Video Features Phoebe Bridgers) (News) — The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers
- Disq Share New Song “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs” (News) — Disq
- Check Out Photos From Flow Festival 2022 (Review) —
- Peel Dream Magazine Shares Video for New Song “Pictionary” (News) — Peel Dream Magazine
- Röyksopp Share Two New Songs: “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp) and “Speed King” (News) — Röyksopp, Goldfrapp
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.