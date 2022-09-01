 Mount Kimbie Share Four New Singles, Features Collaborations With Danny Brown, slowthai, and Liv.e | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Mount Kimbie Share Four New Singles, Features Collaborations With Danny Brown, slowthai, and Liv.e

Out Now via Warp

Sep 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bolade Banjo
Mount Kimbie (the duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos) have shared four new singles: “in your eyes” (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown), “a deities encore” (feat. Liv.e), “Q” and “Quartz.” The first two singles were created solely by Maker and the latter two were created by Campos. Listen to all four singles below.

The band’s most recent studio album, Love What Survives, came out in 2017 via Warp.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

