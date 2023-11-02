News

Mount Kimbie Share New Song “Dumb Guitar” and Announce 2024 Tour Dates The Band is Now a Four-Piece

Photography by T Bone Fletcher



Mount Kimbie have shared a new song, “Dumb Guitar,” and announced some 2024 tour dates for North America, the UK, and the EU. They have also expanded their lineup to a four-piece. Check out the song and tour dates below.

Mount Kimbie were a duo consisting of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, but now they have added long-term collaborators Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell to the line-up.

“Dumb Guitar” was written in California’s Yucca Valley and a press release says it’s “loosely based around a couple’s futile attempt to save a doomed relationship.” The song will also be released as a 7-inch, with the song “Boxing” (which features King Krule) on the B-side.

The band’s most recent regular studio album, Love What Survives, came out in 2017 via Warp. Although in 2022 they released MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, a double album of sorts (or perhaps two solo albums, with one recored by Maker and the other by Campos, separately).

Mount Kimbie 2024 Tour Dates:

4/27 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

4/28 Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s

4/29 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

4/30 Paris, France - La Cigale

5/2 Brussels, Belgium - Les Nuits Botanique @ Halles de Schaerbeek

5/3 London, England - Roundhouse

5/4 Manchester, England - New Century

5/5 Glasgow, Scotland - QMU

5/17 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

5/18 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

5/21 Denver, CO - Perplexiplex at Convergence Station

5/23 Austin, TX - Parish

5/25 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

5/28 Toronto, Canada - Axis

5/29 New York City, NY - Webster Hall

