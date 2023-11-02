 Mount Kimbie Share New Song “Dumb Guitar” and Announce 2024 Tour Dates | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 2nd, 2023  
Mount Kimbie Share New Song “Dumb Guitar” and Announce 2024 Tour Dates

The Band is Now a Four-Piece

Nov 02, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by T Bone Fletcher
Mount Kimbie have shared a new song, “Dumb Guitar,” and announced some 2024 tour dates for North America, the UK, and the EU. They have also expanded their lineup to a four-piece. Check out the song and tour dates below.

Mount Kimbie were a duo consisting of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, but now they have added long-term collaborators Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell to the line-up.

“Dumb Guitar” was written in California’s Yucca Valley and a press release says it’s “loosely based around a couple’s futile attempt to save a doomed relationship.” The song will also be released as a 7-inch, with the song “Boxing” (which features King Krule) on the B-side.

The band’s most recent regular studio album, Love What Survives, came out in 2017 via Warp. Although in 2022 they released MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, a double album of sorts (or perhaps two solo albums, with one recored by Maker and the other by Campos, separately).

Mount Kimbie 2024 Tour Dates:

4/27 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
4/28 Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s
4/29 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
4/30 Paris, France - La Cigale
5/2 Brussels, Belgium - Les Nuits Botanique @ Halles de Schaerbeek
5/3 London, England - Roundhouse
5/4 Manchester, England - New Century
5/5 Glasgow, Scotland - QMU
5/17 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
5/18 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
5/21 Denver, CO - Perplexiplex at Convergence Station
5/23 Austin, TX - Parish
5/25 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
5/28 Toronto, Canada - Axis
5/29 New York City, NY - Webster Hall

