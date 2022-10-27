Mount Kimbie Share Two New Singles: “Satellite 9” and “DVD” (feat. Choker)
MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning Due Out November 4 via Warp
Oct 27, 2022
Photography by Bolade Banjo
Mount Kimbie (the duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos) have shared two new singles: “Satellite 9” and “DVD,” featuring Choker. It is the latest release from the duo’s forthcoming double album, MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, which will be out on November 4 via Warp. Listen below.
Previously, Mount Kimbie shared four singles from the forthcoming album: “in your eyes” (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown), “a deities encore” (feat. Liv.e), “Q” and “Quartz.” Their most recent studio album, Love What Survives, came out in 2017 via Warp.
