 Mount Kimbie Share Two New Singles: “Satellite 9” and “DVD” (feat. Choker) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 27th, 2022  
Subscribe

Mount Kimbie Share Two New Singles: “Satellite 9” and “DVD” (feat. Choker)

MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning Due Out November 4 via Warp

Oct 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bolade Banjo
Bookmark and Share


Mount Kimbie (the duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos) have shared two new singles: “Satellite 9” and “DVD,” featuring Choker. It is the latest release from the duo’s forthcoming double album, MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, which will be out on November 4 via Warp. Listen below.

Previously, Mount Kimbie shared four singles from the forthcoming album: “in your eyes” (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown), “a deities encore” (feat. Liv.e), “Q” and “Quartz.” Their most recent studio album, Love What Survives, came out in 2017 via Warp.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent