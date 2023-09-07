News

All





Mutual Benefit Shares Video For New Song “Untying a Knot” Growing at the Edges Due Out October 6 via Transgressive

Photography by Annalie Bouchard



New York-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Mutual Benefit (aka Jordan Lee) is releasing a new album, Growing at the Edges, on October 6 via Transgressive. Now he has shared the album’s third single, “Untying a Knot,” via a music video. Kai Macknight directed the video. Watch it below.

Lee had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Untying a Knot’ was partially inspired by a tweet that said something like ‘normalize taking in new information and changing your perspective’ and got me thinking about how difficult it is to clearly look at your own system of beliefs and make substantive changes to cause less harm. While there is currently a lot of focus toward ‘self-growth,’ I wanted the song to instead reflect the process as an ongoing unlearning and untangling of myriad internal knots collected through time.”

Previously Mutual Benefit shared the album’s first two singles: “Little Ways” and “Wasteland Companions” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

Growing at the Edges was co-produced with Gabriel Birnbaum and features violinist Concetta Abatte. Other collaborators include guitarist Jonnie Baker (Florist), vocalist Eva Goodman (Nighttime), bassist Nick Jost (Wilder Maker, Baroness), and drummer Sean Mullins (Wilder Maker, Sam Evian).

Mutual Benefit’s last studio album was 2018’s Thunder Follows the Heart.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.