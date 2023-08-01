News

Mutual Benefit Shares Video For New Song “Wasteland Companions” Growing at the Edges Due Out October 6 via Transgressive

Photography by Annalie Bouchard



New York based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Mutual Benefit (aka Jordan Lee) has shared a visualiser for his new song “Wasteland Companions,” which is the latest release from his upcoming album Growing at the Edges. This LP is due out October 6 via Transgressive. Check out “Wasteland Companions” below.

Of “Wasteland Companions,” Lee says in a press release: “‘Wasteland Companions’ was inspired by a bittersweet hike I took years ago where the final vista revealed the aftermath of a forest fire. While it was a terrible sight, I was also moved by the new growth popping up. The imagery stayed with me and served as an important reminder of the life-changing relationships that can flourish in adverse conditions.”

Lee began writing Growing at the Edges at a creative crossroads, which eventually led to his most intentional and realized album. “We’re at this point in time where there are so many ‘wastelands’ because value has been taken from so many places, so many art forms,” he says. “I was thinking about the growth that’s happening right on the edge of that wasteland, and how that, to me, is the most beautiful and interesting area. That’s where important things are going to happen.”

Growing at the Edges was co-produced with Gabriel Birnbaum and features violinist Concetta Abatte. Other collaborators include guitarist Jonnie Baker (Florist), vocalist Eva Goodman (Nighttime), bassist Nick Jost (Wilder Maker, Baroness), and drummer Sean Mullins (Wilder Maker, Sam Evian).

Mutual Benefit’s last studio album was 2018’s Thunder Follows the Heart.

