mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and Cavetown Team Up For New Song “Nobody Loves Me” Ahead of Bittersweet Daze Tour

Photography by Lauren Tepfer



Gen Z’s rising singer/songwriters mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and Cavetown have teamed up to release their new song, “Nobody Loves Me,” in support of their Bittersweet Daze tour. The single is out today via AWAL. Check out the song below, followed by upcoming tour dates.



Of the song, Cavetown’s Robin Skinner says: “Ricky and I started writing this song forever ago and revisited it when we were with Maia in New York. It was originally called ‘Paris Song’ because it sounded like walking around Paris. As many songs do, it began to evolve and take shape. Eventually, the song turned into a kind of ballad about having no object permanence around love, as in if you’re not currently being shown love, you may forget that you are. Working with Maia and Ricky on this song was such a long time coming, and I love how it turned out. Singing this live together at Bittersweet Daze this summer is going to be so much fun!”



Ricky Montgomery says the song is “a reflection of each of the writers’ personalities distilled into one form: Cavetown’s DIY digital wizardry, Maia’s saccharine half-talking melancholy, and my own obsessive compulsion and analog worship. I don’t think there are many songs in the world that have an omnichord straight out of Adventure Time and a 130 year old piano. But this one does. I love mxmtoon and Cavetown, and couldn’t be happier with how our collaboration turned out. I hope our fans are as excited about it as we are.”



Mxmtoon continues by saying: “It’s not every day you get to come together with a couple friends and try to make a song together. It’s even more rare for you to be able to tour with those friends, and I am beyond lucky that I get to do both with Robbie and Ricky. ‘Nobody Loves Me’ is for people who forget how loved they are when the people they care about aren’t right in front of them. I would dare to say that, as song-writers, all three of us are experts on this specific topic! It was so much fun to work with both of them, and I know we’re all so excited to hit the road together with this song under our belts as well.”

Bittersweet Daze Tour Dates:

7/18 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA**

7/20 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

7/21 - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater - San Diego, CA

7/23 - Frost Amphitheater - Stanford, CA

7/25 - The Great Saltair - Magna, UT

7/26 - Levitt Pavillion - Denver, CO

7/28 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO

7/29 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

7/30 - Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park - Indianapolis, IN

8/1 - Jacobs Pavillion - Cleveland, OH

8/3 - Summerstage in Central Park - New York, NY

8/4 - Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

8/5 - The Palladium Outdoors - Worcester, MA



**mxmtoon & Ricky Montgomery only



