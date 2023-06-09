News

My Morning Jacket Announce Lineup For “One Big Holiday” Music Festival and Release New Live Album MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return To ThunderDome) Out Today via ATO





My Morning Jacket have announced the full lineup for their concert vacation My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday. It is set to take place during April 4-8, 2024 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Quintana Roo, Mexico. My Morning Jacket will be performing three headline shows joined by The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, The Walkmen, Alvvays, Angel Olsen, Poolside, Futurebirds, Scott McKicken and the Ever Expanding, and Shabazz Palaces. They have also released a new live album, MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return To ThunderDome), today via ATO. Listen to the album below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Presale for My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday will be available June 12 to members of MMJ’s One Big Family, and June 13 for Spotify users. General on sale will be open to the public on June 14.

MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return To ThunderDome) was recorded live on the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on June 12, 2004. Just as the band took to the stage, dark clouds rolled in, but they continued to perform through the rain.

“It seems like only yesterday we were playing in the hot n sweaty rain-soaked Thunderdome down at the ol roo…but WOW it’s been nearly 20 years!” Jim James (vocals) says in a press release. “We are so excited to revisit and share this pivotal moment for the band and beautiful moment in time with the universe with you all again!”

My Morning Jacket are currently touring the world with guests Devon Gilfillian, Wilderado, Jaime Wyatt, Tiny Universe, Katie Pruitt, M. Ward, and Fleet Foxes at select locations.

My Morning Jacket and the non-profit REVERB are also partnering for the third consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis.

Read our interview with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James on the 2018 Midterm Elections.

My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday Lineup:

My Morning Jacket

The War on Drugs

Courtney Barnett

The Walkmen

Alvvays

Angel Olsen

Poolside

Futurebirds

Scott McMicken and the Ever-Expanding

Shabazz Palaces

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates:

June:

9 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound ^

10 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound ^

15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ‡

16 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ‡

17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

20 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ‡

21 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater ‡

23 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

24 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion #

26 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater ¶

28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ¶

30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl ¶

July:

1 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival ^

28 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival ^

29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ##

30 – Beech Mountain, NC – Beech Mountain Summer Series ##

August:

15 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield ‡‡

16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‡‡

18 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre †

19 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre †

20 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl †

22 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ‡‡

23 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre ‡‡

25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡ +

26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡

September:

30 – Memphis, TN – Mempho Music Festival ^

October:

17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre +

20 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

21 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

25 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

30 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

November:

3 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre +

4 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

7 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

9 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre +

10 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

April 2024:

4-8 – Puerto Aventuras, Mexico – One Big Holiday

* w/ Special Guest Devon Gilfillian

^ Festival Appearance

‡ w/ Special Guest Wilderado

# w/ Special Guest Jaime Wyatt

¶ w/ Special Guest Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

## w/ Special Guest Katie Pruitt

‡‡ w/Special Guest M. Ward

† w/ Fleet Foxes

+ It Still Moves 20th Anniversary Show

