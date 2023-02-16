News

Naima Bock Shares Video for New Song “Lines” Giant Palm Out Now via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction

Photography by Holly Whitaker



London-based artist Naima Bock has shared a new song, “Lines,” via a music video. It’s being described as a standalone single and is out now via Sub Pop and Memorials of Distinction. Kit Harwood directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Bock’s upcoming tour dates.

Ali Chant engineered and produced the song, which was recorded in 2022 at The Playpen Studio, in Bristol, UK.

Bock had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Lines’ is about what we do to each other, some call the dance of intimacy, exchanges. What we are given, carry with us, then subsequently pass on to others—good and bad. How the recipient is often undeserving of the negative side of this reality. It’s about trying to dodge blame and the loneliness of guilt. It’s about the irony of impermanence and unhealthy patterns coexisting; ‘nothing stays’ but ‘nothings changed’. The idea of change I had grown accustomed to but the reality that some things won’t change until you actively work on them is something new to me, preferring to adopt a slightly lazy attitude and misunderstanding the saying ‘all passes.’ Sometimes it doesn’t pass quickly enough. It’s also a song about anger and the familiarity of not knowing where to put it.”

“Lines” follows her debut album, Giant Palm, which came out in 2022 via Sub Pop and Memorials of Distinction. It featured the songs “Campervan” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “30 Degrees.”

Naima Bock Tour Dates:

U.S. 2023:

Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

Sat. Mar. 04 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Sun. Mar. 05 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Cafe

Wed. Mar. 08 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Sat. Mar. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers



UK/Europe 2023:

Tue. Mar. 14 - Bristol, UK - Thekla Social*

Wed. Mar. 15 - Norwich, UK - Norwich Art Centre*

Thu. Mar. 16 - O2 - Oxford, UK - Academy Oxford*

Fri. Mar. 17 - London, UK - Heaven*

Sat. Mar. 25 - Bristol, UK - Ritual Union Festival

Sat. Apr. 01- Manchester, UK - Fair Play Festival

Sat. May. 27 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

Fri. Jun. 09- Sat. 10 - Ipswich, UK - Brighten The Corners Festival



*Supporting Orlando Weeks

