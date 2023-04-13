News

All





Nation of Language Announce New Album, Share New Song “Weak In Your Light” Strange Disciple Due Out September 15 via [PIAS]

Photography by Dominik Friess



Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have formally announced a new album, Strange Disciple, and shared a new song from it, slow burning album opener “Weak In Your Light.” Strange Disciple is due out September 15 via [PIAS]. Listen to “Weak In Your Light” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s previously announced tour dates.

In March, Nation of Language shared the album’s first single, “Sole Obsession,” via a music video, and also announced the album’s title and some new tour dates. “Sole Obsession” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band features Ian Devaney, Aidan Noell, and Alex MacKay. Nick Millhiser (Holy Ghost!, LCD Soundsystem) produced the new album, which was recorded in Brooklyn.

Strange Disciple is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s A Way Forward and 2020’s Introduction, Presence.

A press release says that each song on Strange Disciple “finds Ian Devaney telling transient stories about temptation, guilt, and the inexplicable joy of being so pained by one’s passionate fixations.”

Devaney further explains: “Sometimes when I feel the most is when I feel hopelessly devoted to something or someone.”

Read our interview with Nation of Language on A Way Forward.

Nation of Language also took part in our 20th anniversary Covers of Covers album, where they covered Broken Social Scene’s “Stars and Sons.”

Strange Disciple Tracklist:

1. Weak In Your Light

2. Sole Obsession

3. Surely I Can’t Wait

4. Swimming in the Shallow Sea

5. Too Much, Enough

6. Spare Me the Decision

7. Sightseer

8. Stumbling Still

9. A New Goodbye

10. I Will Never Learn

Nation of Language Tour Dates:

4/28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar#

5/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel^

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

5/18 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

5/19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

6/2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/6 - Madrid, ES - Primavera In The City

6/9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Madrid

6/10 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound Porto

6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret

6/14 - London, UK - KOKO

6/16 - Glasgow, UK - QMU

7/21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

8/3 - Haldern, DE - Haldern Pop

8/4 - Diepholz, DE - Appletree Garden

8/5 - Katowice, PL - OFF Festival

8/11 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

8/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

8/13 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out

8/14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

9/15 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

9/16 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich

9/17 - Malmo, SE - Plan B

9/18 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

9/20 - Kӧln, DE - Gebäude9

9/21 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

9/22 - Brussels, BE - Orangerie

9/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

9/25 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

9/28 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

9/29 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

9/30 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

10/4 - Manchester, UK - New Century

10/5 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

10/6 - Sheffield, UK - Foundry

10/7 - Newcastle, UK - Boiler Shop

10/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s Theatre#

10/14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop#

10/16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon#

10/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo#

10/19 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall#

10/20 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar#

10/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic#

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge#

10/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent#

10/29 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up Tavern#

10/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom#

11/2 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn#

11/3 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTX#

11/4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs#

11/7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East#

11/8 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle#

11/9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle#

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer#

11/30 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair#

12/1 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD#

12/2 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix#



^w/ Gustaf

*w/ Reggie Watts

# w/ Miss Grit

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.