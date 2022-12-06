 Nation of Language Share “Across That Fine Line” Remix By Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 6th, 2022  
Nation of Language Share “Across That Fine Line” Remix By Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard

A Way Forward Out Now via [PIAS]

Dec 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez
Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have shared a remix of “Across That Fine Line” done by Joe Goddard of Hot Chip. It is out now via [PIAS]. Listen below.

Nation of Language’s most recent album, A Way Forward, came out last year via [PIAS]. The album featured the songs “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “A Word & A Wave” (also a Song of the Week), and “The Grey Commute” (another Song of the Week).

The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

