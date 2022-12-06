News

Nation of Language Share “Across That Fine Line” Remix By Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard A Way Forward Out Now via [PIAS]

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have shared a remix of “Across That Fine Line” done by Joe Goddard of Hot Chip. It is out now via [PIAS]. Listen below.

Nation of Language’s most recent album, A Way Forward, came out last year via [PIAS]. The album featured the songs “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “A Word & A Wave” (also a Song of the Week), and “The Grey Commute” (another Song of the Week).

The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020.

