News

All





Nation of Language Share New Song “Sightseer” Strange Disciple Due Out This Friday via [PIAS]

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language are releasing a new album, Strange Disciple, this Friday via [PIAS]. Now they have shared another song from it, “Sightseer.” It’s likely the album’s last pre-release single. Listen below, followed by the band’s previously announced tour dates. The band also recently shared a Miss Grit remix of the album’s “Too Much Enough” and you can listen to that below as well. Miss Grit will be touring with the band this fall.

In March, Nation of Language shared the album’s first single, “Sole Obsession,” via a music video, and also announced the album’s title and some new tour dates. “Sole Obsession” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when Strange Disciple was officially announced they shared its slow burning album opener “Weak In Your Light,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then the band shared another song from it, “Stumbling Still,” which again made our Songs of the Week list. “Too Much Enough,” the album’s next single, was shared via an amusing video starring Emmy-nominated actor Jimmi Simpson, Reggie Watts, Kevin Morby, Tomberlin, Moldy Peaches’ Adam Green, and LVL UP’s Greg Rutkin. The song made a special Songs of the Week playlist we did.

The band features Ian Devaney, Aidan Noell, and Alex MacKay. Nick Millhiser (Holy Ghost!, LCD Soundsystem) produced the new album, which was recorded in Brooklyn.

Strange Disciple is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s A Way Forward and 2020’s Introduction, Presence.

A previous press release said that each song on Strange Disciple “finds Ian Devaney telling transient stories about temptation, guilt, and the inexplicable joy of being so pained by one’s passionate fixations.”

Devaney further explained: “Sometimes when I feel the most is when I feel hopelessly devoted to something or someone.”

Read our interview with Nation of Language on A Way Forward.

Nation of Language also took part in our 20th anniversary Covers of Covers album, where they covered Broken Social Scene’s “Stars and Sons.”

Nation of Language Tour Dates:

9/15 - Berlin, DE - Astra

9/16 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich

9/17 - Malmo, SE - Plan B

9/18 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

9/20 - Kӧln, DE - Gebäude9

9/21 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

9/22 - Brussels, BE - Orangerie

9/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

9/25 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

9/27 - London, UK - Heaven

9/28 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

9/29 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

9/30 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

10/4 - Manchester, UK - New Century

10/5 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

10/6 - Sheffield, UK - Foundry

10/7 - Newcastle, UK - Boiler Shop

10/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s Theatre#

10/14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop#

10/15 - Chicago, IL - Metro#

10/16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon#

10/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall#

10/19 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall#

10/20 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar#

10/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic#

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge#

10/25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent#

10/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent#

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre#

10/29 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up Tavern#

10/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom#

11/2 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn#

11/3 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTX#

11/4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs#

11/7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East#

11/8 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle#

11/9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle#

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer#

11/11 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis#

11/30 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair#

12/1 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD#

12/2 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix#

# w/ Miss Grit

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.