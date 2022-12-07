News

Neil Gaiman and FourPlay Share New Song “The Wreckers” Signs of Life Due Out April 28, 2023 via Instrumental Recordings

Photography by Chris Frape



Acclaimed author Neil Gaiman and Australian string quartet FourPlay have shared a new song, “The Wreckers.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut collaborative album, Signs of Life, which will be out on April 28, 2023 via Instrumental Recordings. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in October, Gaiman shared the singles “Bloody Sunrise” and “Credo.”

