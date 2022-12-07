 Neil Gaiman and FourPlay Share New Song “The Wreckers” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 7th, 2022  
Neil Gaiman and FourPlay Share New Song “The Wreckers”

Signs of Life Due Out April 28, 2023 via Instrumental Recordings

Dec 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chris Frape
Acclaimed author Neil Gaiman and Australian string quartet FourPlay have shared a new song, “The Wreckers.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut collaborative album, Signs of Life, which will be out on April 28, 2023 via Instrumental Recordings. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in October, Gaiman shared the singles “Bloody Sunrise” and “Credo.”

