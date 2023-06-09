Neil Young Announces “Coastal Tour” Where He’ll Feature Songs He’s Never Performed Before
This is Young’s First Tour in Four Years
Neil Young has announced a limited “Coastal Tour” with special guest Chris Pierce. This is Young’s first tour since 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
Young told subscribers of the Neil Young Archives that the set would be 80% solo-acoustic and he plans to feature songs that he’s never performed live before. According to a Rolling Stone article, he says, “I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again. I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these other songs I haven’t done.”
Some unperformed songs include “Prime of Life” from 1994’s Sleeps with Angels and the Trans outtake “If You Got Love.”
Tickets for this series go on sale June 14 at 10 am. Having openly expressed discontempt towards Ticketmaster, Young’s tour announcement states that tickets can only be resold at their original price.
Young’s newer projects include his 2022 LP with Crazy Horse, World Record.
Neil Young Tour Dates:
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage
