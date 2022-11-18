 Neil Young with Crazy Horse Share "Chevrolet" Video (+Stream the New Album and Read Our Review) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 18th, 2022  
Neil Young with Crazy Horse Share “Chevrolet” Video (+Stream the New Album and Read Our Review)

World Record Out Now via Reprise

Nov 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Joey Martinez
Neil Young with Crazy Horse have released a new album, World Record, today via Reprise. You can read our review of it here. The duo have also shared a video for the album track “Chevrolet.” View the Bernard Shakey-directed video and stream the album below.

Read our recent 50th anniversary reflection on Young’s 1972 album Harvest.

