Neil Young with Crazy Horse Share “Chevrolet” Video (+Stream the New Album and Read Our Review) World Record Out Now via Reprise

Photography by Joey Martinez



Neil Young with Crazy Horse have released a new album, World Record, today via Reprise. You can read our review of it here. The duo have also shared a video for the album track “Chevrolet.” View the Bernard Shakey-directed video and stream the album below.

