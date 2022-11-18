Neil Young with Crazy Horse Share “Chevrolet” Video (+Stream the New Album and Read Our Review)
World Record Out Now via Reprise
Nov 18, 2022
Photography by Joey Martinez
Neil Young with Crazy Horse have released a new album, World Record, today via Reprise. You can read our review of it here. The duo have also shared a video for the album track “Chevrolet.” View the Bernard Shakey-directed video and stream the album below.
Read our recent 50th anniversary reflection on Young’s 1972 album Harvest.
