Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo Shares Video for New Solo Song “Nudista Mundial ’89” (Feat. Mac DeMarco) Animated Video Inspired by 1980s Adult Video Game Leisure Suit Larry

Photography by Daniel Everett Patrick



Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo has shared his first single under his own name, “Nudista Mundial ’89,” which features Mac DeMarco. It was shared via an animated video inspired by the 1980s adult video game Leisure Suit Larry, in which Palomo and DeMarco go to Ibiza and search for a nude beach party. Palomo wrote and directed the video, which was animated by Johnny Woods. Watch it below.

“While working on a few tunes, I was trying to get a hold of this certain piano,” Palomo says in a press release. “My keyboard player told me Mac had one at his studio so I hit him up. And on one breezy day in May, we sang a duet about two guys going to a nude beach together in Ibiza.”

Palomo’s last Neon Indian song was 2019’s “Toyota Man,” a Spanish language track that was a satire of the immigration crisis that was one of our Songs of the Week.

Neon Indian’s last album, VEGA INTL. Night School, was released way back in 2015 via Mom + Pop. It was #20 on our Top 100 albums of 2015 list. It certainly seems like he’s due for a new album.

DeMarco recently shared a whopping 199 new songs, nine and a half hours of music released under the title One Wayne G. He also recently announced some new tour dates for July and August. They are in support of Five Easy Hot Dogs, a new instrumental album he released digitally and on CD in January via Mac’s Record Label. A vinyl release for the album is expected this summer.

Alan Palomo DJ Dates:

June 3 2023 - Pasadena CA - Summer Sound at One Colorado

June 25 2023 - Houston TX - Sound Waves at El Segundo Swim Club

August 20 2023 - San Francisco CA - Stem Grove Festival with Flaming Lips

