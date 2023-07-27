News

Never Get Old: The Trouble Life and Times of the Late, Great, Sinéad O’Connor





On July 26th, 2023, Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor passed away at the age of 56. Her career began in the mid ‘80s when she became the lead singer of an Irish band called Ton Ton Macoute (named after the Haitian death squads prevalent during the Duvalier administrations). This eventually led to a record deal and her 1st album, 1987’s incredible The Lion and the Cobra, which charted internationally and brought her to worldwide attention. During its recording, she was pregnant with her first child, and after getting signed, she shaved her head (thus giving her a distinctive look that she would carry for the rest of her career) to protest the label’s desire to make her conform to ‘80s female beauty standards. This was not an isolated incident, but definitely an indicator of things to come. Not only did she make amazing music, but she always stood up for himself and for what was right, and in doing so, paid a heavy price from the media, fair-weather fans, and the public at large.

It was in 1990, with the release of her 2nd album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, that her real international breakthrough came, mainly based on her international smash hit cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” featuring a memorable video that included only her likeness crying while lip-syncing her performance. This brought a flurry of media attention and she was scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live in 1990 at the height of the song’s popularity, but refused to do so because the host that evening was Andrew Dice Clay, a comic she considered sexist.

Furthermore, she once refused to perform a concert at the Garden State Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ because the Star-Spangled Banner was played beforehand, a decision that created controversy and even garnered criticism from Frank Sinatra.

When she finally did appear on SNL in October 1992, it was to promote her 3rd album Am I Not Your Girl, a left-turn (in a career full of them) full of torch songs and covers of country and jazz standards. However, it was what she did that evening that may be the act she is most remembered for. After a performance of Bob Marley’s “War” (itself based on a speech by Ethiopian leader Halie Selassie, considered a deity by Rastafarians) in which she changed a few of its lyrics to focus on child abuse, she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II that she had taken from her mother’s home as revenge for the abuse that she had encountered at her hands in her youth.

To say that the incident generated controversy would be putting it lightly. While it notably slowed her commercial momentum and got her banned from SNL for life, it also solidified her standing as at heart a protest singer (in her own words) more than a pop star. It should also be noted that at an all-star Bob Dylan tribute concert at Madison Square Garden in 1992 to celebrate his 50th birthday only weeks after her SNL appearance, only Kris Kristofferson offered his support after the audience both cheered and jeered loudly when she came on to sing Dylan’s “I Believe in You.” What was not admitted by many at the time is that she was protesting the Catholic church’s covering up of systematic child abuse (something that would only come to light years later), so it speaks volumes that many were more offended by a singer ripping up a picture than by the abuse of children.

Although not in the public eye as often afterwards, she would continue to release records and tour all throughout the ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s, releasing 10 studio albums in total. Of these, the aforementioned Am I Not Your Girl? (1992) and Universal Mother (1994) were certified gold in the UK while Faith and Courage (2000) was certified gold in Australia, and Throw Down Your Arms (a 2005 reggae covers album) went gold in Ireland, continuing her international success despite being thrown aside in the UK and US. Of these, her 2nd to last released album, 2012’s How About I Be Me (and You Be You)? was a late-career highlight that showed that she had lost none of her prodigious vocal or interpretive gifts.

Never apologizing for her actions and confident in what she was doing all along, she continued to be an advocate against religious hypocrisy well into her later years, appearing on CNN in 2010 to talk with Anderson Cooper about the continued prevalence of child abuse in the Catholic church in Ireland after the scandal broke that year. In 2018, she changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam. In 2021, she released a well-received memoir entitled Rememberings and had planned to tour in 2022. Sadly, this never came to fruition.

Although she struggled with mental illness and personal tragedy throughout her life, she will be remembered as one of the most uncompromising and talented artists of the past 40 years and a fierce advocate for justice. The world is better off for having her in it for as long as she was here and I can only hope that she is at peace now.