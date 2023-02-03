 New German Cinema (Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss) Shares Video for New Song “Being Dead” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, February 3rd, 2023  
New German Cinema (Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss) Shares Video for New Song “Being Dead”

Video Shot Among Human Skulls and Bones

Feb 03, 2023 By Mark Redfern
New German Cinema, the solo project of Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss has shared a new song, “Being Dead,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Weiss had this to say about the video: “The video is self directed, in the Ossuary of Hythe church, which has the best collection of preserved human skulls and bones in Britain.”

Alex DeGroot, a former Zola Jeus collaborator, produced the song, which is available on Bandcamp. In February 2022 New German Cinema shared the song “I Become Heavy.”

In 2020, Fear of Men shared the track “Into Strangeness,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent album, Fall Forever, came out in 2016 via Kanine. Read our interview with the band on Fall Forever. Also check out our The End interview with Weiss.



