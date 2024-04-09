News

Newcomer Imogen and the Knife Unveils Debut Single ‘Mother of God’ And Video Showcasing Alt-Pop and Surrealist Imagery.

Photography by Ruby Pluhar



Imogen and the Knife is a rising alt-pop star originally from Newcastle, UK, and now based in South-East London. Her music is best described as powerful and personal.

“Mother of God,” her debut single, is out today and serves as an introduction to her musical world, with more music arriving later this year. The song dives deep into a recurring dream Imogen experienced during a challenging personal transformation. Weaving vulnerability and strength into her lyrics and passionate vocals, the track showcases her talent for storytelling. There are moments of quiet contemplation alongside rich, dynamic instrumentals that bring her poignant songwriting to life.

Of the track, she shares, “The images were already there: the boat-shaped house, the knife with my initials on it, the mosaic of faces. ‘Mother of God! This can’t be the only one’ is a waking realization that unless addressed, the dream, and the pain, won’t leave. Which is apt because after it was written, the recurring dream at least, did.”

The track is accompanied by a striking video created by Imogen and long-time collaborator Harv Frost (The Last Dinner Party, Baby Queen). “It made sense to reference 1920s surrealist films and artists such as Man Ray and Dora Maar,” Imogen explains, “where the uneasiness is conveyed through lighting, deliberate placement and distortion of objects, and extreme close-ups.”

Harv adds, “Imogen is one of those artists that can say so much with her eyes, so I wanted to make them the star of this video. I’m very excited for this era of Imogen’s creative expression and can’t wait for more.”







