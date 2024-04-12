News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Share “Song For Amy” from Amy Winehouse Biopic Soundtrack Stream Both the Soundtrack and Score for Back to Black





Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared the new track “Song For Amy,” which is found on two albums connected to the new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black—its soundtrack and its score album (also composed by Cave and Ellis). The film is already out in the UK, but doesn’t hit American theaters until May 17. But both albums are out now. Stream the song and both albums below, followed by the film’s trailer.

Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the film, which stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse.

In March, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds announced a new album, Wild God, and shared its first single, title track “Wild God,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Wild God is Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ 18th studio album and is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Ghosteen, which was #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Cave and bandmate Warren Ellis produced the album, which was mixed by David Fridmann. Cave started writing the album on New Year’s Day 2023 and there were recording sessions at Miraval Studios in Provence, France and Soundtree Studios in London, England. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are Cave, Ellis, Thomas Wydler, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, and George Vjestica. The album also features Colin Greenwood of Radiohead (who contributes bass) and Luis Almau (on nylon string guitar and acoustic guitar).

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave says in a press release. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

Cave adds: “Wild God…there’s no fucking around with this record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

