Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce New Album, Share Title Track “Wild Dog” Wild Dog Due Out August 30 via Bad Seed/Play It Again Sam

Photography by Ian Allen



Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced a new album, Wild Dog, and shared its first single, title track “Wild Dog.” Wild Dog is due out August 30 via Bad Seed/Play It Again Sam. Check out the single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Wild Dog is Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ 18th studio album and is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Ghosteen, which was #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Cave and bandmate Warren Ellis produced the album, which was mixed by David Fridmann. Cave started writing the album on New Year’s Day 2023 and there were recording sessions at Miraval Studios in Provence, France and Soundtree Studios in London, England. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are Cave, Ellis, Thomas Wydler, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, and George Vjestica. The album also features Colin Greenwood of Radiohead (who contributes bass) and Luis Almau (on nylon string guitar and acoustic guitar).

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave says in a press release. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

Cave adds: “Wild God…there’s no fucking around with this record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

Wild God Tracklist:

1. Song of the Lake

2. Wild God

3. Frogs

4. Joy

5. Final Rescue Attempt

6. Conversion

7. Cinnamon Horses

8. Long Dark Night

9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

10. As the Waters Cover the Sea

