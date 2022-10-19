 Nick Hakim Shares Video For New Single “Feeling Myself” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 19th, 2022  
Nick Hakim Shares Video For New Single “Feeling Myself”

Cometa Out This Friday via ATO

Oct 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jack McKain
Nick Hakim has shared a video for his new single “Feeling Myself.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Cometa, which will be out this Friday (October 21) via ATO. View the Jack Greeley-Ward-directed video below.

Hakim elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I’ve never really written anything that’s like that in terms of the personas. Where I’m coming from is always conversational like I’m talking to someone…. I’m being nice to myself and the energy boosting around is confidence and loving yourself in a way that you haven’t really felt in a long time.”

Upon announcement of the new album, Hakim shared its lead single, “Happen.” He later shared the album tracks “Vertigo” and “M1.”

Hakim’s previous album, WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD, came out in 2020.

