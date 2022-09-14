News

Nick Hakim Shares Video For New Single “Vertigo” Cometa Due Out October 21 via ATO

Photography by Jack McKain



Nick Hakim has shared a video for his new single “Vertigo.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Cometa, which will be out on October 21 via ATO. View the Asli Baykal-directed video below.

Baykal speaks about the video in a press release: “The making of the video spanned over a transformative year, and our collaborative friendship with Nick became the center of the journey. Initially, Nick showed me a video of a Tuxedomoon performance from Downtown 81. It was filmed in the studio where the camera was spinning in the middle. That idea gave life to the lyrics ‘Spinnin’, fast as hell can’t tell if it’s me or the room that’s moving.’ The room evolved into a moving house by a man who built it for his wife. Love is dizzying with multiple spins.”

Upon announcement of the new album, Hakim shared its lead single, “Happen.”

Hakim’s previous album, WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD, came out in 2020.

