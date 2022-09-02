 Nils Frahm Shares New Single “Briefly” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Nils Frahm Shares New Single “Briefly”

Music For Animals Due Out September 23 via LEITER

Sep 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by LEITER
Bookmark and Share


German pianist/composer Nils Frahm has shared a new single, the 27-minute long “Briefly.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Music For Animals, which will be out on September 23 via LEITER. Listen below.

In July, Frahm shared the album track “Lemon Day.”

Last year, Frahm shared the album Old Friends New Friends via LEITER.

Read our 2013 joint interview between Frahm and actor Cillian Murphy.

Read our 2019 interview with Frahm.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent