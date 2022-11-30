News

Nilüfer Yanya Announces Deluxe Edition of “PAINLESS,” Shares Sampha and King Krule Remixes PAINLESS (Deluxe) Due Out December 14 via ATO





Nilüfer Yanya has announced the release of a deluxe edition of her most recent album, PAINLESS. The deluxe edition will feature three reimagined versions of songs from the album as well as two remixes and a cover of PJ Harvey’s 1993 song “Rid of Me.” Yanya has shared the two remixes of the album track “Midnight Sun” from Sampha and King Krule. Listen to the remixes and view the deluxe edition’s album art and tracklist below.

In a press release, Yanya states: “PAINLESS is going deluxe! I’m honestly so glad so many of you listened to PAINLESS when it first came out nine months ago so I’m very happy to be able to offer you the deluxe version with two new remixes of ‘Midnight Sun’ and my cover of ‘Rid of Me.’”

PAINLESS came out earlier this year via ATO. Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about the album here.

Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.

PAINLESS (Deluxe) Tracklist:

1. the dealer

2. L:R

3. shameless

4. stabilise

5. chase me

6. midnight sun

7. trouble

8. try

9. company

10. belong with you

11. the mystic

12. anotherlife

13. shameless (reflects)

14. midnight sun (reflects)

15. chase me (reflects)

16. midnight sun (sampha remix)

17. midnight sun (king krule remix)

18. rid of me

