Wednesday, November 30th, 2022  
Nilüfer Yanya Announces Deluxe Edition of “PAINLESS,” Shares Sampha and King Krule Remixes

PAINLESS (Deluxe) Due Out December 14 via ATO

Nov 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Nilüfer Yanya has announced the release of a deluxe edition of her most recent album, PAINLESS. The deluxe edition will feature three reimagined versions of songs from the album as well as two remixes and a cover of PJ Harvey’s 1993 song “Rid of Me.” Yanya has shared the two remixes of the album track “Midnight Sun” from Sampha and King Krule. Listen to the remixes and view the deluxe edition’s album art and tracklist below.

In a press release, Yanya states: “PAINLESS is going deluxe! I’m honestly so glad so many of you listened to PAINLESS when it first came out nine months ago so I’m very happy to be able to offer you the deluxe version with two new remixes of ‘Midnight Sun’ and my cover of ‘Rid of Me.’”

PAINLESS came out earlier this year via ATO. Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about the album here.

Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.

PAINLESS (Deluxe) Tracklist:

1. the dealer
2. L:R
3. shameless
4. stabilise
5. chase me
6. midnight sun
7. trouble
8. try
9. company
10. belong with you
11. the mystic
12. anotherlife
13. shameless (reflects)
14. midnight sun (reflects)
15. chase me (reflects)
16. midnight sun (sampha remix)
17. midnight sun (king krule remix)
18. rid of me

There are no comments for this entry yet.

