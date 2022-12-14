Nilüfer Yanya Releases Deluxe Edition of “PAINLESS,” Shares Three Performance Videos
PAINLESS Deluxe Edition Out Now via ATO
Dec 14, 2022
Photography by Molly Daniel
Nilüfer Yanya has released the deluxe edition of her most recent album, PAINLESS, today via ATO. She has also shared performance videos for three deluxe edition tracks, “shameless,” “chase me,” and a reworked version of “midnight sun.” View the videos and stream the deluxe edition below.
PAINLESS came out earlier this year via ATO. Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about the album here.
Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.
