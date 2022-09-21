 Nilüfer Yanya Shares Cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 21st, 2022  
Nilüfer Yanya Shares Cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”

PAINLESS Out Now via ATO

Sep 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Molly Daniel
Nilüfer Yanya has shared a cover of PJ Harvey’s 1993 song “Rid of Me.” It is Yanya’s first new music since the release of her most recent album, PAINLESS. Listen below.

In a press release, Yanya states: “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me. It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.”

PAINLESS came out earlier this year via ATO. Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about the album here.

Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

