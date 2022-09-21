Nilüfer Yanya Shares Cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”
PAINLESS Out Now via ATO
Sep 21, 2022
Photography by Molly Daniel
Nilüfer Yanya has shared a cover of PJ Harvey’s 1993 song “Rid of Me.” It is Yanya’s first new music since the release of her most recent album, PAINLESS. Listen below.
In a press release, Yanya states: “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me. It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.”
PAINLESS came out earlier this year via ATO. Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about the album here.
Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.
