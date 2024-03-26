Nisa Drops New Single “Breach”
From Debut Album
Shapeshifting
Mar 26, 2024
Photography by Rhianna Hajduch
Nisa releases “Breach,” the latest track from her upcoming debut album, ‘Shapeshifting,’ scheduled for release on April 26 via Tender Loving Empire Records.
It’s a track that sees Nisa explore more textured slightly sparser electronic sounds replete with experimental guitar lines, and beat-driven atmospheres, departing slightly from her previous style.
Growing up immersed in Albanian folk music and later influenced by English-speaking pop icons like Björk and PJ Harvey, Nisa’s debut album Shapeshifting’sees her collaborating closely with Ronnie DiSimone (aka Torna), to presents a blend of electro-pop and experimental punk, which highlights Nisa’s compelling vocal style
Shapeshifting Tracklist:
1. Ready… Set!
2. Pressure Principle
3. Currents
4. Dreamspeak
5. Dance Alone
6. Smokescreen
7. Vertigo
8. Breach
9. Crossing
10. Trance Form
11. Sea Glass
