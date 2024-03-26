 Nisa Drops New Single "Breach" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Nisa Drops New Single “Breach”

From Debut Album Shapeshifting

Mar 26, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Rhianna Hajduch
Nisa releases “Breach,” the latest track from her upcoming debut album, ‘Shapeshifting,’ scheduled for release on April 26 via Tender Loving Empire Records.

It’s a track that sees Nisa explore more textured slightly sparser electronic sounds replete with experimental guitar lines, and beat-driven atmospheres, departing slightly from her previous style.

Growing up immersed in Albanian folk music and later influenced by English-speaking pop icons like Björk and PJ Harvey, Nisa’s debut album Shapeshifting’sees her collaborating closely with Ronnie DiSimone (aka Torna), to presents a blend of electro-pop and experimental punk, which highlights Nisa’s compelling vocal style

Shapeshifting Tracklist:

1. Ready… Set!

2. Pressure Principle

3. Currents

4. Dreamspeak

5. Dance Alone

6. Smokescreen

7. Vertigo

8. Breach

9. Crossing

10. Trance Form

11. Sea Glass

