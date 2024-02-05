News

Nisa Reveals New Single “Smokescreen” And Debut Album Shapeshifting due out April 26 on Tender Loving Empire Records

Photography by Rhianna Hajduc



Singer-songwriter Nisa has announced her debut album Shapeshifting due out April 26 via Tender Loving Empire Records. The solo project of Brooklyn-based Nisa Lumaj, she has revealed a new single “Smokescreen” alongside an official video.

“Smokescreen” is full of indie pop hooks and serves as an introduction to Shapeshifting, which is described as “an album about movement, transformation, and the way self-growth can feel simultaneously exhilarating, disorienting and uncertain. “

Nisa shares, “I wrote ‘Smokescreen’ about the dance between seeking closure while being unable to fully let go. I was stuck in a loop of repetitive behavior and somehow also expecting to feel different, and after a while, it started to weigh on me. In order to make a change, I had to admit that I was prone to harmful patterns, and this song is about that self-realization.”

Shapeshifting Tracklist:

1. Ready… Set!

2. Pressure Principle

3. Currents

4. Dreamspeak

5. Dance Alone

6. Smokescreen

7. Vertigo

8. Breach

9. Crossing

10. Trance Form

11. Sea Glass

Live Dates

5/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

5/8: Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

5/10: Boston, MA @ Lilypad



