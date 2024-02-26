News

Nisa Unveils Empowering New Single “Dreamspeak” Plus Album News And Live Dates

Photography by Will Oliver



Emerging artist Nisa, AKA Brooklyn-based musician Nisa Lumaj, who recently announced her debut album Shapeshifting—due out April 26 on Tender Loving Empire Records—has released another new track, the evocative “Dream Speak.”

The track, about empowerment and finding your voice again spurred on via the medium of dreams, is a piano-led, synth-soaked and hugely evocative indie pop track. It is accompanied by a new video that seeks to reflect that twilight dreamlike state. Nisa explains, “I once heard from someone that not being able to communicate in your dreams is a reflection of your waking life’s sense of not being heard. I thought about writing “Dreamspeak” as an undoing of this feeling, where my dream self could confront me and give me my voice back.”

Shapeshifting Tracklist:

1. Ready… Set!

2. Pressure Principle

3. Currents

4. Dreamspeak

5. Dance Alone

6. Smokescreen

7. Vertigo

8. Breach

9. Crossing

10. Trance Form

11. Sea Glass

Live Dates

5/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

5/8: Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

5/11: Boston, MA @ Lilypad

5/12: Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

