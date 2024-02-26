 Nisa Unveils Empowering New Single "Dreamspeak" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 26th, 2024  
Nisa Unveils Empowering New Single “Dreamspeak”

Plus Album News And Live Dates

Feb 26, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Will Oliver
Emerging artist Nisa, AKA Brooklyn-based musician Nisa Lumaj, who recently announced her debut album Shapeshifting—due out April 26 on Tender Loving Empire Records—has released another new track, the evocative “Dream Speak.”

The track, about empowerment and finding your voice again spurred on via the medium of dreams, is a piano-led, synth-soaked and hugely evocative indie pop track. It is accompanied by a new video that seeks to reflect that twilight dreamlike state. Nisa explains, “I once heard from someone that not being able to communicate in your dreams is a reflection of your waking life’s sense of not being heard. I thought about writing “Dreamspeak” as an undoing of this feeling, where my dream self could confront me and give me my voice back.”

Shapeshifting Tracklist:

1. Ready… Set!

2. Pressure Principle

3. Currents

4. Dreamspeak

5. Dance Alone

6. Smokescreen

7. Vertigo

8. Breach

9. Crossing

10. Trance Form

11. Sea Glass

Live Dates

5/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

5/8: Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

5/11: Boston, MA @ Lilypad

5/12: Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

