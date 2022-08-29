News

No Age Share Video For New Single “Compact Flashes” People Helping People Due Out September 16 via Drag City





No Age have shared a video for their new single, “Compact Flashes.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, People Helping People, which will be out on September 16 via Drag City. View the Tim Biskup-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the album in July, No Age shared the single “Andy Helping Andy.” They later shared the album track “Tripped Out Before Scott.” No Age’s previous album, Goons Be Gone, came out in 2020 via Drag City.

