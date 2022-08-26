News

All





Noah Cyrus Shares Video For Benjamin Gibbard Duet “Every Beginning Ends” The Hardest Part Due Out September 16





Noah Cyrus has shared a video for her new single, “Every Beginning Ends,” a duet with Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie. It is the latest release from Cyrus’ forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part, which will be out on September 16. View the Lance Bangs-directed video below.

In a press release, Cyrus elaborates on the collaboration with Gibbard: “That was such a surreal experience. I’ve always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally. We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: ‘you have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.”

Gibbard adds: “I kept coming back to it and just basking in her brilliance. It’s easy to be mysterious. It’s easy to be aloof. It’s easy to be cool. It’s so much harder to be earnest, and it’s so much harder because she’s really opening herself up with a lot of these songs.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.