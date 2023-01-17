Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Easy Now”
Council Skies Due Out June 2 via Sour Mash
Jan 17, 2023
Photography by Matt Crockett
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) has announced a new album, Council Skies, and shared a new song from it, “Easy Now,” via a music video. Council Skies is due out June 2 via Gallagher’s own Sour Mash label. Colin Solal Cardo directed the video for “Easy Now,” which co-stars Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon). Check out “Easy Now” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Gallagher shared the album’s first single, “Pretty Boy,” back in October. It featured Johnny Marr, as do two other other songs on the album. His last solo album was 2017’s Who Built the Moon?, although in 2021 he released a greatest hits compilation album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021).
Gallagher had this to say about Council Skies in a press statement: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be…that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”
Read our interview with Noel Gallagher on Who Built the Moon?
Council Skies Tracklist:
01 I’m Not Giving Up Tonight
02 Pretty Boy
03 Dead to the World
04 Open the Door, See What You Find
05 Trying to Find a World That’s Been and Gone Pt. 1
06 Easy Now
07 Council Skies
08 There She Blows!
09 Love Is a Rich Man
10 Think of a Number
11 We’re Gonna Get There in the End
