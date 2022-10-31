 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share Video For New Single “Pretty Boy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 31st, 2022  
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share Video For New Single “Pretty Boy”

Features Johnny Marr on Guitar

Oct 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Matt Crockett
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) have shared a video for their new single, “Pretty Boy.” The song features Johnny Marr on guitar and was produced by Gallagher alongside Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey. It will be featured on Gallagher’s forthcoming album, which is set to be released some time next year. View the video below.

In a press release, Gallagher states: “For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear. Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh…and watch out for a cameo from me in the video…first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

Last year, the band released a greatest hits compilation album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021). Their last studio album, Who Built the Moon?, came out back in 2017 via Sour Mash/Caroline.

Read our interview with Noel Gallagher on Who Built the Moon?

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

