Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Shares “Open the Door, See What You Find” (Feat. Johnny Marr)
Council Skies Due Out This Friday via Sour Mash
May 31, 2023
Photography by Matt Crockett
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) is releasing a new album, Council Skies, this Friday via his own Sour Mash label. Now he has shared the album’s fifth single, “Open the Door, See What You Find,” which features Johnny Marr on guitar. Listen below, followed by Gallagher’s upcoming tour dates.
Gallagher had this to say about the song in a press release: “Lyrically, the premise is that, at a certain point in your life you look in a mirror and you see all you’ve ever been and all you’re ever going to be. It’s about being happy with that. Being happy with where you are in life, with who you are, and where you’re going. Life is good!”
Gallagher shared the album’s first single, “Pretty Boy,” back in October. It featured Johnny Marr, as do two other other songs on the album. In January, Gallagher shared the album’s second single, “Easy Now,” via a music video that co-stars Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon). “Dead to the World,” the album’s third single, came out in March and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared the album’s title track, “Council Skies.”
In February, Gallagher announced a co-headlining tour with Garbage, with support from Metric. The Cure’s Robert Smith also remixed “Pretty Boy.”
His last solo album was 2017’s Who Built the Moon?, although in 2021 he released a greatest hits compilation album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021).
Gallagher had this to say about Council Skies in a previous press statement: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be…that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”
Read our interview with Noel Gallagher on Who Built the Moon?
Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 North American Tour Dates:
June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^
June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*without Metric
^ non-Live Nation date
