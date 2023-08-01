News

Nu-punk trailblazer BEX has announced her debut EP ‘SCUM A 6-track collection released on 27th October via Scruff of the Neck Records

Photography by Joe Westley



UK Nu-punk artist BEX has revealed details of her debut EP SCUM which will be released on 27th October via Scruff of the Neck Records. It also includes her latest single “Trust No One” a cautionary tale about her experiences in the music industry as she explains “The music industry has always been a vicious one; snakes and thieves are normal here. The song presents the harsh truth of my short experience within the industry so far, holding my cards against my chest because you never know anyone’s next move. We all know the gatekeepers can be brutal, but I ended up finding out that your fellow musicians, the ones who are in the same boat as you, can end up being the worst. I very quickly found out who was in this race for the wrong reasons, craving fame and attention, ready to destroy anyone who is in their way. I started to become the same. It’s so easy to lose yourself amongst the rats. Writing this song was me accepting my mistakes, it was me falling back in love with the art, distancing myself from the scumbags, and finding myself again.”



The single arrives with a music video which BEX herself describes as “an eyesore. It’s bright, it’s flashing, and it moves too fast for any eye to concentrate. The outfits are so wrong that they are right. The video is what the industry feels like. The fairies are the tricksters, winning and losing, with no consistency: sabotaging everything. The devils are raising hell and together they make mayhem. The video shows that no one can be trusted, you’ll never know what’s behind the mask.”



LIVE DATES:

05 August Multitude @ Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

30 September Misery Loves Company Festival, Bristol

