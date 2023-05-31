News

All





Oceanator Shares New Song “Part Time” New Single Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Connor Laws



Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, has shared a new song, “Part Time.” It was co-written with Cheekface’s Greg Katz. The single is out now via Polyvinyl. Listen below, followed by Oceantor’s upcoming current dates opening for AJJ.

“Part Time” follows Oceantor’s 2022 album Nothing’s Ever Fine, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. Okusami co-produced Nothing’s Ever Fine with Bartees Strange and her brother and longtime bandmate Mike Okusami.

Nothing’s Ever Fine was Oceanator’s sophomore album, the follow-up to her debut album, Things I Never Said, which initially came out in August 2020 via her own Plastic Miracles label and then was reissued physically in February 2021 by Polyvinyl. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

Oceanator is one of the artists on our Covers of Covers album, which came out in March 2022 via American Laundromat. She covered Elliott Smith’s “The Biggest Lie.” Check the cover out here.

Read our interview with Oceantor about Nothing’s Ever Fine.

Read our interview with Oceanator about Things I Never Said.

Read our review of Nothing’s Ever Fine here.

Read our review of Things I Never Said here.

Oceanator Tour Dates:

05/30 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom $

05/31 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall $

06/01 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall $

06/03 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair $

06/04 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony $

06/06 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC $

06/08 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry $

06/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

06/10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

07/13 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360

07/14 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

07/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

$ w/ AJJ, Gladie

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.