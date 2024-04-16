News

of Montreal Shares Video for New Song “Rude Girl on Rotation” Lady on the Cusp Due Out May 17 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Of Montreal, the project of Kevin Barnes, is releasing a new album, Lady on the Cusp, on May 17 via Polyvinyl. Now he has shared its second single, “Rude Girl on Rotation,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Barnes had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Rude Girl on Rotation’ was inspired, in part, by my impending move from Athens GA to our new home in Vermont. I used an open tuning on guitar that Nick Drake used a lot on his jammers. The bass line chugs along in a late ’60s West Coast rocker style, influenced by Canned Heat’s ‘Poor Moon.’ I wanted the song to sound loose and under-produced. It took the least amount of time to record, of all the songs on the album. I hope you like it!”

Previously of Montreal shared the album’s first single, “Yung Hearts Bleed Free,” via a music video.

Lady on the Cusp is the follow-up to 2022’s Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck and 2020’s UR FUN. A press release says Barnes “will answer to any pronoun you proffer,” including he, she, and they. A fixture of the Athens, Georgia music scene since 1996, Barnes and his partner, musician Christina Schneider (aka Locate S, 1), recently left the South for the more progressive state of Vermont. The move informed the new album, as it was written and recorded as they were making preparations to relocate, with Barnes reflecting on his nearly three decades of making music in Athens.

Read our 2016 The End interview about endings and death with of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes.

