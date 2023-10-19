 Office Dog Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Gleam” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 19th, 2023  
Office Dog Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Gleam”

Spiel Due Out January 26, 2024 via New West

Oct 19, 2023 By Mark Redfern
New Zealand trio Office Dog have announced their debut album, Spiel, and shared a new song from it, “Gleam,” via a music video. Spiel is due out January 26, 2024 via New West. Sophie Black directed the “Gleam” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Kane Strang already had a solo career going when he formed Office Dog at the end of 2021 with drummer Mitchell Innes and bassist Rassani Tolovaa. De Stevens produced the album at Roundhead Studios and it was recorded over the course of two days. In New Zealand, the band is signed to the legendary Flying Nun label. Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Big Air,” which is also below.

Spiel Tracklist:

1. Shade
2. Antidote
3. Gleam
4. Warmer
5. Big Air
6. Tightropes
7. In the Red
8. Hand in Hand
9. Cut the Ribbon
10. Teeth
11. The Crater
12. Spiel

