Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album, First Single “vampire” Due Out June 30
GUTS Due Out September 8 via Geffen
Jun 27, 2023
Photography by Larissa Hoffman
Olivia Rodrigo has announced the release of her sophomore album, GUTS, and announced the release of its first single “vampire,” which is due out June 30. GUTS, which was recorded with producer Daniel Nigro, is due out September 8 via Geffen. Starting today, listeners can pre-order GUTS on physical and digital streaming platforms. Check out the cover artwork below.
Of the upcoming album, Rodrigo says, “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” says Olivia Rodrigo. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”
Rodrigo’s 2021-released debut album, SOUR, scored the most U.S. audio streams for best debut album ever and garnered her multiple Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.
