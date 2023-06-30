News

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Video for New Song “vampire” GUTS Due Out September 8 via Geffen

Photography by Larissa Hofman



Olivia Rodrigo has just shared a music video for her song ,“vampire,” which is the first new release off of her upcoming album, GUTS, which was announced earlier this week. This LP, which was recorded with producer Daniel Nigro, is due out September 8 via Geffen. Watch the video, which was directed by Petra Collins, below.



Of the song, Rodrigo says in a press release: “I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords and melody and lyrics just poured out of me—almost like an out-of-body experience. It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt, and at first I thought it was meant to be a piano ballad. But when Dan and I started working on it, we juxtaposed the lyrics with these big drums and crazy tempo changes. So now it’s like a heartbreak song you can dance to.”

The song, which starts off softer, escalates into loud guitar riffs with Rodrigo belting lyrics of betrayal. It was partly written at Electric Lady Studios, but really came to life in Nigro’s garage.



“When I was making SOUR I was so new to the process and also so heartbroken; I’d just sit at the piano for hours and feel overcome with things I needed to express,” Rodrigo says. “But this album was much more about focusing on the craft of songwriting, which sometimes meant not taking myself so seriously and getting a little more tongue-in-cheek with my lyrics. We experimented so much with different approaches to writing and ended up with something that’s much more rock-influenced than anything I’ve done before.”



This song really sets the pace for what’s to come with GUTS. Olivia Rodrigo is angry. And we’re going to hear all about it. Nigro co-wrote the song with Rodrigo.



Rodrigo’s 2021-released debut album, SOUR, scored the most U.S. audio streams for best debut album ever and garnered her multiple Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.

